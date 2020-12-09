Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hit No. 1 With ‘Happy Anywhere’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have hit No. 1 on the country music charts together for a second time with their most recent duet, “Happy Anywhere.” The single topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase chart, giving Stefani her second country No. 1, and Shelton his 28th.

Shelton celebrated the achievement on Instagram, posting a video sharing the song’s No. 1 status: “BOOM #1!!! This feeling never gets old…and it’s even more special when I get to share it with @gwenstefani!!! Thank you to country radio and ALL OF YOU for loving #HappyAnywhere!!!”

Stefani wrote: “@blakeshelton I can’t believe I get to be part of your 28th number one radio hit and have my 2nd country radio hit!! with #happyanywhere. sure is fun being number one but with you it’s another level!!!!! thank you country radio and thank you to everyone that listen to this fun happy love filled song!! #magicmomemt #grateful #blessed gx #howisthismylife.”

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com