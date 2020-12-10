Mitchell Tenpenny Premieres The Video For “Neon Christmas”

Mitchell Tenpenny is celebrating the holidays with the video for his single, “Neon Christmas.” The song is the title track from his new Neon Christmas EP released in October, which is comprised of seven holiday tracks.

The video was shot at the Wilburn Street Tavern in East Nashville and features Mitchell’s girlfriend Meghan Patrick. “This was my first video with Meghan, and it’s one we will never forget,” shared Mitchell. “She makes it easy for me to be comfortable and be myself. I know a lot of us will be stuck in this Christmas, but I hope you can still find your Neon Christmas wherever you are.” Behind the scenes footage from the video shoot will be available exclusively on Mitchell’s Facebook page on December 14.

The video for Neon Christmas can be viewed at the link: here.

Mitchell Tenpenny Debuts the Music Video For “Neon Christmas” Via www.thecountrydaily.com Mitchell Tenpenny released his Neon Christmas EP a couple of months ago, but now the music video…

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com