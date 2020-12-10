RaeLynn Celebrates The Holiday Season With Two New Songs

RaeLynn is sharing two new songs this holiday season from her new Merry Christmas EP. RaeLynn recently released a brand new track that she co-wrote called “Jingle Bell Drunk,” and her version of the classic “Silent Night.”

RaeLynn said on Twitter: “We all made it to Christmas 2020, let’s thank Jesus and make a drink. My #MerryChristmas EP is out NOW. Stream it here: https://raelynn.ffm.to/merrychristmas.

Check out “Jingle Bell Drunk” from RaeLynn’s Merry Christmas EP – here.

