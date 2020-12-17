Lily James and Sebastian Stan To Portray Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee In a Hulu Series

Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan will portray “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in an upcoming limited series for Hulu called Pam and Tommy. The show will be produced by Seth Rogen, who will also portray the man who stole the duo’s infamous sex tape that was released online. “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie is helming the series, written by Rob Siegel. Anderson and Lee are apparently not involved, but they are aware that the show is happening.

Pam and Tommy will focus on the couple’s whirlwind romance and three-year marriage. Anderson and Lee were married in 1995 after knowing each other for less than a week. They had two children together —Brandon, born 1996, and Dylan, born 1997—before divorcing in 1998.

James is best known for Cinderella, Mamma Mia and the updated Rebecca on Netflix. Stan is known for Gossip Girl and for playing Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in the Avengers movies. He’s also starring alongside Anthony Mackie in Disney+’s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com