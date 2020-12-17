NBC Renews ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ For Two More Seaons

NBC has renewed The Kelly Clarkson Show for two more seasons, confirming that the show will stay on air until 2023.

The Kelly Clarkson Show currently airs on over 200 syndicated stations. Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studiosy, announced the news in a statement which read: ‘One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together. This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show.’

The critically acclaimed talk show has been a hit since it launched in 2019.m The series was one of many forced to shoot remotely when the Covid-19 pandemic began earlier this year, with Kelly filming at her Los Angeles home. Production was able to return to its Universal Studios home in September, with a virtual in-studio audience.

