Brantley Gilbert Posts on Social Media To Celebrate Nine Years of Sobriety

Brantley Gilbert hit a huge milestone and took to social media to celebrate nine years of sobriety.

Along with a family photo, Gilbert wrote: “9 years drink free today, and couldn’t have done it without my family, my brothers, my road family and the #bgnation,” he captioned the image. “If y’all pop a top today drink one for ya boy.” The attached photo featured Gilbert alongside his wife, Amber, and their son, Barrett Hardy-Clay (Brantley and Amber are also parents to a daughter, Braylen Hendrix, who was not pictured).

Gilbert has long been vocal about his decision to get sober, and his struggles with addiction inspired his newest single, “Hard Days.” You can listen to Hard Days at the link: here.

