Parker McCollum scores his first No. 1 single with the song “Pretty Heart”

Parker McCollum’s debut single, “Pretty Heart,” has just hit No. 1 on the Billboard country airplay charts.

Parker announced the news on social media, “We did it y’all! Just a kid from Conroe, TX who dreamed about playing country music now has the #1 song in the country this week!” He added, “To have this song really and truly succeed on big time radio is a dream come true, and for it to happen during such an insanely crazy year makes it just that much more special.”

“Pretty Heart” is off McCollum’s EP Hollywood Gold.

Check out the music video for “Pretty Heart,” which is included on Parker’s EP Hollywood Gold, at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Will Howe / Shutterstock.com