Singer/Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes Away At 78

Singer & songwriter K.T. Oslin has passed away at age 78.

Oslin was known for her number-one songs “Do Ya,” “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Hold Me,” and “Come Next Monday,: and her 1987 hit “80’s Ladies” garnered her CMA, ACM and Grammy Award wins.

Oslin made history by becoming the first female songwriter in CMA Awards history to win CMA Song of the Year for “80s Ladies” in 1988. At that same awards show K.T. would also take home Female Vocalist of the Year. Her Grammy wins include 1987’s Best Country Vocal Performance, Female (“80’s Ladies”), and double honors in 1988 as she won Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance for “Hold Me” in 1988

K.T.’s health had been in decline over the last several years due to Parkinson’s disease. She was living in an assisted-living facility since 2016 and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.