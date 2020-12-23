Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen Top Billboard’s Top Country Artists of 2020

Luke Combs is Billboard’s 2020 Top Country Artist of the year, as well as finishing first in the male-artist category. Combs repeats as the top artist in both categories from his wins in 2019.

Morgan Wallen ranked first on the Country Streaming Songs chart, with Combs second. Additionally, Wallen leaps from 7-2 in the overall top country artist category from 2019 to 2020.

Maren Morris is Billboard’s No. 1 female country artist of 2020, as well as the No. 4 overall country artist.

Dan + Shay remained the Top Duo/Group of 2020. The duo, comprised of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, finished the year as the No. 10 overall country act.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com