Take a Listen To “Christmas Will Be Different This Year” by Gary LeVox

Gary LeVox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, shared a video greeting and a clip of his new song “Christmas Will Be Different This Year” during a coronavirus update earlier this week from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

LeVox, who was born in Powell, Ohio and formed Rascal Flatts in Columbus, said in the video: “We wrote this song about all of the things going on in 2020, and just how crazy this year has been. Christmas will be different for a lot of people this year. Not just with COVID, but with kids doing online school and everything else. The only thing we can do as Buckeyes is stay safe, wear a mask, try to put the other people first.”

LeVox and the other members of Rascal Flatts announced this year that the country group would perform a farewell tour and disband in 2020 (the tour was later canceled due to COVID-19.)

Take a listen to “Christmas Will Be Different This Year” – here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com