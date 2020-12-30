Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin share their Pet ‘Farmily’ in 2020 Christmas Card

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrated their second Christmas together with a custom Christmas card featuring their furry family. There’s pictures of chickens, dogs, cats and horses helping the “family” celebrate the holiday season.

“Merry Christmas y’all!” the country star wrote on social media unveiling her Christmas card. She went on to list off the names of several animal pals: “Thelma, Louise, Jessi, Bellamy, Delta, Cher, Tequila, Macaroni, Gibson, Leiani, Sophie, Titan, Ellie, Adriana, Sugar Pie & the chickens in Coop de Ville!”

Lambert’s love for animals is no secret: she and her mom, Bev, founded nonprofit organization MuttNation in 2009 to help animals at local shelters find forever homes. MuttNation recently teamed with the Waggle Foundation’s veterinary assistance group to launch the MuttNation Foundation. The foundation will help pet owners in Nashville and beyond when they face unexpected vet bills.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com