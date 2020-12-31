Reba McEntire says ‘Goodbye to 2020’ in social media message to fans

Reba McEntire shared a heartfelt message to fans in a recent Instagram post, bidding farewell to 2020 and sharing that she’s looking forward to a better year in 2021.

Said McEntire on Instagram: “I just wanted to say Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you. Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021. This has been a booger bear of a year and I’m very thankful and grateful that we got through it. It’s coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year,” the country star said on social media. “I love you very much and thank you so much for everything — your support, your love, your prayers, your comments everything. Take care of yourself, pretty please.”

In 2020, McEntire launched her podcast Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, featuring her Reba co-star and friend Melissa Peterman. On the podcast, McEntire and Peterman have interviewed Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Kristin Chenoweth, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and more. The star also hosted the 2020 CMA Awards with Darius Rucker.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com