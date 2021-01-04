Blake Shelton New Song, ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton surprises fans with a brand new single, “Minimum Wage,” which debuted during NBC’s New Year’s Eve on Thursday, Dec. 31st. Shelton appeared virtually to premiere the music video to the new track exclusively.

“I got engaged to Gwen Stefani. I don’t care what else happened besides that. That made it a great year for me,” Shelton said before revealing the song.

“Minimum Wage” follows his latest singles “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You.”

