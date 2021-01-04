Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley To Pursue Solo Musical Ventures

Florida Georgia Line announced the arrival date of their new album, Life Rolls On, out February 12th. In a New Year’s zoom message Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard also announced that fans can expect even more music from them. Kelley and Hubbard posted a nearly 10 minute video about the new album coming out, and a possible tour in 2021 – and also shared that they have each been each working on their own solo music.

Tyler shared “You know, we never made a video for our fans…let’s just chat with our fans for a second, let’s fill them in on everything going on in FGL’s world and our personal world, cause there’s a lot going on. We want to make sure our truth is out there for you guys.” Brian continued “Having some extra time this year, being in a pandemic year…a lot of uncertainty and a lot of extra time…did a lot of soul searching and I took some time off of writing songs…didn’t know what I was searching for…kind of where I landed was falling in love with my guitar, and writing songs again, even more than ever.”

The duo emphasized that this does not mean the end of their musical partnership, and the two support one another with their new projects. Brian said, “This year has been crazy wild, and I think there’s nothing more important for both of us, and everybody listening, to honor your life’s calling, honor your creativity when the timing’s right,” and Tyler added, “We’ve kind of created this freedom around ourselves to where we can do whatever we want to do, creatively and musically, so it’s a lot of fun.”

You can check out the video from Brian and Tyler – here.

