Florida Georgia Line releases new song from their upcoming album “Life Rolls On”

Florida Georgia Line‘s album Life Rolls On will be released on February 12th, but the guys are sharing a new track off the upcoming release titled “New Truck.”
FGL’s Tyler Hubbard said: “With ‘New Truck’ we were like, ‘Man, this feels good. I just want to ride around in my truck, listen to this, and have a song to jam to.’” Tyler adds, “When any of our buddies get a new truck now, we can send it to them and say, ‘Yo, bump this in the truck!’” FGL’s Brian Kelley agrees, “It feels really different and fresh. It’s got a fun innocence about it too.”
Check out the lyric video for “New Truck” at the link – here.
Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com