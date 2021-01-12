Jake Owen set to appear in the new film “Our Friend”

Jake Owen has landed a role in the upcoming major motion picture Our Friend.

Jake talked about his film debut, saying “I’ve never been in a ‘movie’ before so I won’t lie.. sitting down in front of Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, and Casey Affleck and acting like I knew what I was doing, was a bit of a challenge. I’ve always loved a good challenge.”

Our Friend tells the true story of the Teague family—journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters—and how their lives are affected by Nicole’s terminal cancer diagnosis. The couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out.

Check out the trailer for the movie – here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com