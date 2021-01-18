Devin Dawson drops new EP “The Pink Slip”

Devin Dawson has dropped his new EP, The Pink Slip, the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed debut album, Dark Horse.

To celebrate the release, Dawson hosted a free livestream event tonight which you can view on YouTube (here) and Facebook (here) featuring performances of all six tracks, behind the scenes commentary and a fan Q&A. He will also appear on the Saturday Night Opry lineup next Saturday (1/23) alongside fellow artists including Keb’ Mo’, Maggie Rose and more.

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com