Willie Nelson Shares Lyric Video for “That’s Life”

Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra were close friends, and the two even went on to play shows together. In 2018, Nelson released My Way, remaking some of Sinatra’s best-known songs.

On February 26th, Nelson will release That’s Life, another set of Sinatra classics. In addition to hits like the title track and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” he includes lesser-known songs like “Just in Time” and “The Lonesome Road” from 1959. The album was largely recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, where Sinatra recorded from 1956 to 1961.

Nelson has released the lyric video for the title track, which you can view at the link – here.

