Kip Moore releases new song “How High” and announces Ryman Auditorium Show

Kip Moore has released another new song from his upcoming extended record Wild World Deluxe, the track “How High.” Moore also shared a new video for the song produced and co-written by Moore. You can view the video at the link – here.

Moore’s 17-track collection, Wild World Deluxe, will be available on February 12 and is available to pre-order now here. To celebrate the release Moore also announced a special concert event, WILD WORLD DELUXE: LIVE AT THE RYMAN set for release day (2/12), taking place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN at 8pm CT, Tickets to the global livestream event will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan 19 at ryman.com/event/kip-moore/. The show will also benefit ACM Lifting Lives, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to the cause.

Kip Moore Announces Ryman Auditorium Concert to Celebrate ‘Wild World Deluxe’ Via tasteofcountry.com Kip Moore and a small group of socially distanced fans will celebrate his new album at the Ryman…

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com