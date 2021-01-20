Carrie Underwood Announces Release Date For New Album, ‘My Savior’

Carrie Underwood announced that her upcoming gospel album My Savior will be available on March 26th. Carrie is co-producing the project, along with David Garcia, who also co-produced her Cry Pretty album.

My Savior is filled with Carrie’s version of traditional hymns that she grew up singing, and are connected to her spiritual core. Carrie said about making My Gift, and My Savoir back-to-back, “These two albums have been on my musical bucket list since the beginning of my career and were planned long before the events of the past year, but somehow it feels like the perfect time to share these beloved songs with the world,” adding, “It’s been such a blessing to make music like this, inspirational music that is near and dear to my heart.”

My Savior is available for pre-order now. Watch the trailer for Carrie’s album My Savior – here.

Carrie Underwood Announces Release Date For New Gospel Album ‘My Savior’ Via www.msn.com Carrie Underwood has some exciting news for fans. The singer confirmed her new gospel album My…

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com