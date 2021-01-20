Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to perform on Inauguration special

Tim McGraw took to social media to announce to that he and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard will be taking part in the inaugural “Celebrating America” special.

Tyler shares how he and Tim became involved with the event, “We got a call just a few days ago and got invited to play the song at the inauguration, and I think Tim and I both were extremely excited and humbled. What a crazy cool opportunity – as simple as just to get to play music again, which is exciting in itself, but then to get to spread and share this message of hope and love and unity to the world. What better platform to get to do that on, so we’re both extremely excited.”

You can listen to Tim and Tyler’s new song “Undivided” – here.

