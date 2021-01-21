Eric Church will sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

Eric Church will join R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan to perform the national anthem together at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful” as part of Super Bowl LV’s pregame lineup.nSuper Bowl LV will be taking place live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and will air nationally on CBS to be broadcast worldwide.

Sullivan, a 12-time Grammy nominee, released Heaux Tales several weeks ago the artist’s first studio album in more than five years. Church earned the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at the 2020 CMAs, and is set to release his seventh studio album this year. Last year he dropped the Top 40 Country hits “Hell of a View” and “Stick That in Your Country” off the upcoming album. The artist also released “Bad Mother Trucker,” “Crazyland,” and “Through My Ray-Bans,” which he dedicated to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The Weeknd was selected in November to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Eric Church Tapped To Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LV Via www.countrynow.com Eric Church will sing the National Anthem alongside R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan at Super…

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com