Grand Ole Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will serve as co-hosts for “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.”

The show honors the iconic Nashville institution and the country stars that call it home. Paisley will celebrate his 20th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member, while Shelton is marking 10 years as a member.

The two-hour special is set to air Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

