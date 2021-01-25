Dan + Shay Earn Eighth No.1 With ‘I Should Probably Go To Bed’

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” has earned the duo their eighth career No.1 and fifth consecutive song to top the charts.

The duo shared on Twitter, “We’re honestly so happy about this we could cry. We poured our hearts and souls into making this song at home during quarantine, and to see country radio + our fans embrace it has truly meant the world. Huge thanks to everyone who made ISPGTB the #1 song this week!”

“I Should Probably Go To Bed” was written in early 2020 and entirely produced by Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers. Every instrument was performed and recorded by Smyers at his home studio in Nashville, TN. The duo are expected to release their fourth studio album sometime this year.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com