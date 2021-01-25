Eric Church announces new music coming this April

Eric Church revealed to his ‘Church Choir’ fan club that he will have three new albums coming in April. Heart, &, and Soul are the names of the three projects, with the album ‘&’ coming out Tuesday, April 20th exclusively for members of the Church Choir.

Heart arrives Friday April 16th, and the following Friday, April 23th Soul will be available. Pre-orders for all three albums begin on Friday, January 29th.

For the latest information and to learn how to join the ‘Church Choir,’ visit www.EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com