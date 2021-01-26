American Idol’s Gabby Barrett & husband Cade Foehner welcome first child together

American Idol’s Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have welcomed their first child together. Barrett captioned a pic on Instagram that partially showed their newborn on Monday, January 25, saying, “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21.” Her husband shared the same photo and wrote, “Baylah May Foehner The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.” Foehner also commented on Barrett’s post, “What an honor to be your husband. Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife!”

The American Idol alums announced in August that they were expecting. Barrett and Foehner met and fell in love on season 16 of the ABC show, and in October 2019, they tied the knot in Texas, seven months after their engagement.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com