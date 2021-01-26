Tenille Arts & Priscilla Block among CMT’s ‘Next Women of Country’ Class of 2021

CMT has annually released a list of up and coming female singers called their Next Women of Country campaign. Since 2013, CMT has honored artists such as Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, Maddie & Tae, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.

The 10 women included in 2021’s list for CMT’s Next Women of Country is Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Ashland Craft, Brittney Spencer, Sacha, Mackenzie Porter, Harper Grae, Reyna Roberts, Hannah Dasher, and Chapel Hart.

This year’s 2021 class marks a total of 85 female acts that have been named as part of the program since its inception.

CMT Reveals the Next Women of Country Class of 2021 Via www.cmt.com Today, CMT reveals the 10 country artists to watch in its much-anticipated 2021 Next Women of…

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com