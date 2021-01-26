Lady A Invited To Become Newest Members of Grand Ole Opry

LADY A are soon to become the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry. The surprise invitation was extended Opry member Darius Rucker while Lady A was taping their performance for the upcoming two-hour NBC-TV special, “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.”

Lady A’s Hillary Scott said: “This is the best surprise we could ever ask for. I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl, so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family.”

Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will co-host “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” airing Sunday, February 14th at 9p (ET/PT). NET NEWS 1/19).

Darius Rucker Surprises Lady A With Grand Ole Opry Invite Via www.cmt.com From co-hosting the CMA Awards during quarantine to having a top-10 hit on country radio with…

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com