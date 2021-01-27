Margo Price shares new video for “Hey Child”

Margo Price has shared a new music video for “Hey Child” from her acclaimed 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. In the video, the country star confronts the demons of her past.

Price has also announced her first in-person headline concert since 2019. The socially distanced show will take place this May at The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Tennessee. She will next appear on Loretta Lynn’s new album, Still Woman Enough, due out March 19th.

Take a look at the video for “Hey Child” – here.

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com