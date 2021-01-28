Brett Young and Wife Taylor Expecting Baby No. 2

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, are expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to a daughter, 1-year-old Presley.

“And then we were 4,” 39-year-old Brett wrote on Instagram. “It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!”

“Sweet baby, you are already so loved and we cannot wait to meet you!” Taylor, 35, captioned her announcement post. “Baby #2 coming this summer.” People was the first to report the news of the couple’s baby on the way.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com