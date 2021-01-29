Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley hoping to bring country musical ‘May We All’ to the big screen

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley hopes to bring the country-music musical “May We All” to life as a stage production, as well as a movie version to be developed simultaneously. Kelley and his partners announced they have teamed up with director Andy Fickman for the film version, whose credits include directing and exec-producing CBS’ TV series “Kevin Can Wait” as well as a number of feature films and stage productions.

The stage version was set for a developmental production at Memphis’ Playhouse in the Square in fall 2020, to have been followed by an official Nashville premiere in 2021. However due to the coronavirus pandemic halting live shows, producers decided to move up the film adaptation.

In a synopsis, “May We All” is described as being about “disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth,” with a “fledgling country singer” protagonist who “reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams.” The book for the stage version was being written by Troy Britton Johnson and Todd Johnson.

