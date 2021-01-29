With no fanfare, actor and singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has officially retired from music. According to a report regarding his estate, Kristofferson – who turns 85 this June – permanently stepped out of the spotlight in 2020. Kristofferson’s estate is now being represented from a management standpoint by Morris Higham Management, and his son, John Kristofferson, is now leading the Kristoffersons’ family businesses — including KK Records, Kristofferson’s indie record label. Tamara Saviano, a longtime friend and colleague, is in charge of public relations. Included in this news release was a note that Kris Kristofferson “officially retired in 2020,” though this announcement about new estate management was the first time the general public is hearing the news.

Kristofferson put out 17 solo albums and was part of the Highwaymen with Cash, Jennings and Willie Nelson. As an actor, he is well known for his role in the 1976 iteration of A Star Is Born, for which he won a Best Actor Golden Globe Award.

Kristofferson was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1977, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. As of 2016, he is a member of the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, and in 2019, he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association.

