State of California cancels Stagecoach Festival, Coachella for second year

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Stagecoach Festival and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will not take place on their scheduled April 2021 dates, according to a public health order by California’s Riverside County. The order describes both festivals as international events that will attract “hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide COVID-19 epidemic.”

Stagecoach, with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, was also cancelled in 2020. The 2021 edition was scheduled to take place on April 23-25.

The 2021 edition of Coachella was scheduled to place on April 9-11 and 16-18.