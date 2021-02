Jimmie Allen is back with his latest single “Freedom Was A Highway” with his friend, fellow country artist Brad Paisley.

“Freedom Was A Highway,” co-written by Allen, Ash Bowers & Matt Rogers. have Allen and Paisley reminisce about the nostalgia and simplicity of more carefree, youthful days. The track also features a distinctive Paisley signature guitar solo.

Listen to Freedom Was A Highway here.

Jimmie Allen Yearns For Better Days With Brad Paisley Duet “Freedom Was a Highway” Via www.cmt.com Country crooner Jimmie Allen counts this as the best piece of advice he received from his friend…

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com