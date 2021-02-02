Luke Combs drops new song “The Great Divide”

Luke Combs has announced his latest song titled “The Great Divide.”

Luke shares the story behind the song in a video he posted to social media, including this message: “New song “The Great Divide” with Billy Strings out now. Wrote it with my buddies Billy and Wyatt Durrette in June of last year. It was originally intended to be on a bluegrass album that I was working on, but that has been put on pause for now and album 3 is up next. However, I thought now was a good time to put this song out with everything that has been and is going on in the world. It isn’t meant to be political or try and tell you what to think or believe; that’s not my job. It’s just me saying how I felt when I wrote it and I wanted y’all to hear it. Since it was meant to be on my bluegrass album, it will sound a little different than what y’all are used to hearing from me, but would love for y’all to check it out and let me know what y’all think”

Check out Luke Combs’ new song “The Great Divide” at the link – here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com