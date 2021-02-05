Carly Pearce announces release date of upcoming album “29”

Carly Pearce posted a black-and-white video on her Instagram page, announcing the release date of her latest album, 29.

Along with the post, Pearce wiped her Instagram account clean, having gone through several personal and professional ups and downs over the past few years. Pearce mourned the tragic death of her producer busbee in 2019, followed by her sudden divorce to fellow country singer Michael Ray in 2020. Said Pearce: “I feel lighter reflecting on the last year and pouring my soul into this music and wanted to share it in hopes that others to will take from the songs what they need. With streaming and social media, we were able record music for the sole purpose of letting my fans know where my heart is without any expectations. That’s a kind of immediacy that makes making records really exciting. I can’t wait to share 29.”

The seven-track project includes her latest single “Next Girl”, in which she gives a warning to her ex’s new girlfriend. 29 is due out on February 19th.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com