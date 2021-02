LANCO has released their new single, “Near Mrs.” which is available at your streaming service of choice.

LANCO recently celebrated the 3rd anniversary of the release of their album Hallelujah Nights with a live stream event in which the band treated fans to some new songs along with fan favorites. One of those new tracks is “Near Mrs.”

Check out the lyric video for “Near Mrs.” at the link – here.

