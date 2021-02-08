“Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” Special to Air on NBC this Valentine’s Day

“Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” will air on NBC this Sunday, February 14, at 9 p.m.

The show is an anniversary celebration for the esteemed Nashville institution, with performances by Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and many more. Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton serving as hosts for the festivities. All performances for the special were recorded at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dan Rogers, Opry Vice President and Executive Producer, in a company press release: “This special is going to capture so much of what makes the Opry a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. 10-year Opry member Blake and 20-year member Brad guide us through a powerful Opry debut, an Opry membership invitation given to one of country’s most awarded vocal groups, performances of some of today’s chart-topping hits and timeless songs that have rung out from the Opry stage for decades, and a look back at cherished members of the Opry family and musical moments that have come to define the Opry we know today.”