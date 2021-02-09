Luke Bryan announces deluxe edition of his album ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Luke Bryan will release a deluxe version of his #1 album BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition), adding six new songs to the album’s original 10 tracks. Luke broke the news of the deluxe album to his fans live on Facebook, playing songs from the album including two of the new tunes, “Country Does” and “Waves.”

BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE was originally set to be released last April, but due to the pandemic the project was moved to August. It debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, making it Luke’s sixth consecutive appearance in the top position. The album contains three #1 hits – “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.”

BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) is available to pre-order and limited edition t-shirt and boxsets are also available for pre-order exclusively in Luke’s official store. The album will officially drop on April 9, 2021.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com