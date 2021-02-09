Mickey Guyton welcomes baby boy named Grayson with husband Grant Savoy

Mickey Guyton announced the birth of her baby boy on Monday, Feb. 8. She wrote on Twitter with a picture of the newborn, “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!” The new mom added, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. – Psalm 30:5.”

Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, announced they were expecting their first child together back in August 2020. The pregnancy announcement came just days after the release of her new EP, Bridges. Last week she performed her song “Black Like Me” on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

