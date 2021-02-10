Russell Dickerson shares video for “Home Sweet”

Russell Dickerson’s video for his song “Home Sweet” is a look into his life over the past 8 years. The video opens with footage from February 3rd, 2013, the day he asked wife Kailey to marry him. A collage of videos and pictures from that day where Russell proposed, to this past fall when Russell and Kailey welcomed their first child into the world on September 10th.

Check out the music video to Russell Dickerson’s “Home Sweet” at the link – here.

