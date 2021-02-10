Miranda Lambert announces three concert dates In Texas this April

Miranda Lambert took to her social media to announce 3 upcoming concert dates, in her home state of Texas at the legendary Billy Bob’s Texas on April 22nd, 23rd, & 24th.

Miranda said on Instagram, “First concert in over a year. Texas , I can’t wait to come home.” She also noted, “We’re doing this safely and right. Show will be reduced capacity and distanced with strict COVID protocols in place.”

Tickets for Miranda’s fan club go on sale today (Wednesday, Feb 10), and the public can order tickets starting this Friday, Feb 12.

Miranda Lambert to Play Three Socially-Distanced Shows at Billy Bob’s Texas Via www.cmt.com Miranda Lambert is set to perform her first headlining concerts in over a year, and she’s…

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com