According to Harvard scientists, they think that the first interstellar object detected in our solar system, called “Oumuamua,” could be an alien spacecraft. The scientists sought to explain a quirk in Oumuamua’s behavior, which led them to an unusual conclusion. No one knows what Oumuamua is or where it came from, and it’s too late to find out for sure. What do you think? Was it an “alien” vessel or object?!?